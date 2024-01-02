Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 96,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 172,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 231.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.