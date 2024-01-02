Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 309,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 885,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Glencore Trading Up 0.4 %

About Glencore

Shares of Glencore stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

