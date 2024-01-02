Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.42

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 551625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

