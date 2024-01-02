Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Down 6.6%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 817,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 641,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $838.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Stories

