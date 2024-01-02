Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Update

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

NYSE:GOL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 661,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.33 million, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.