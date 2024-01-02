Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,596,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 580,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $144.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Standard Ventures

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 76.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,900,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

