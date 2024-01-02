Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 906,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 303,718 shares.The stock last traded at $93.19 and had previously closed at $93.81.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

