Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 16.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $38,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,718. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $94.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

