Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 28,288 shares.The stock last traded at $62.70 and had previously closed at $63.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

