GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

GoodRx Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 167.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In related news, insider Scott Wagner acquired 104,079 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $537,047.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,047.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,875,000 after buying an additional 177,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $664,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 126.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 65,099 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

