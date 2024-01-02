GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.70

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.13. GoodRx shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 625,429 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Down 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 167.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.52 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoodRx news, insider Scott Wagner purchased 21,652 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $124,715.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 129,888 shares of company stock valued at $686,705. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.