Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,194,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

