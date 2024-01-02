Goodwin Daniel L Buys 2,700 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

