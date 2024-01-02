Goodwin Daniel L Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.95. 530,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.90. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

