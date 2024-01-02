Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 1,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.68. 586,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.98. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $129.16.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.