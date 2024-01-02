Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 2,000 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 206,752 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 646,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 136,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the period.

Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 92,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $6.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

