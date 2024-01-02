Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 2,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,048. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

