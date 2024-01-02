Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after buying an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.61. 413,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,908. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

