Goodwin Daniel L Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,187,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.