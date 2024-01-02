Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 417 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,494,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VXF stock opened at $164.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.