Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,097 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

