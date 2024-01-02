Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

