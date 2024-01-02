Gould Asset Management LLC CA Decreases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,289,000 after acquiring an additional 912,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

