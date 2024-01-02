Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $10.73 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

