Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VCEB opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2192 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

