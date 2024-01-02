Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
MDY opened at $507.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The most active penny stocks at Marketbeat.com
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 fast-casual restaurants to grab before they get taken out
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- PepsiCo’s dividend won’t last long in today’s market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.