Gould Asset Management LLC CA Purchases 292 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after buying an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,262,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.73.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

