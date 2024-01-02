Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after buying an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

