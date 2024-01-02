Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 775 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $24.76.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.