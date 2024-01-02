Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

