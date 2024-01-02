Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 761973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
