Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.80. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 101 shares traded.

Gray Television Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $849.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

