Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.80. Gray Television shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 101 shares traded.
Gray Television Trading Up 4.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $849.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.41.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Announces Dividend
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gray Television
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.