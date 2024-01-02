Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 668,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. 126,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,156. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

