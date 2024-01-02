GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Update

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 210,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 8,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.57.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

