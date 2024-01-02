Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 238 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $156.45. The company had a trading volume of 970,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,843. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

