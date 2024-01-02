Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 955,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

