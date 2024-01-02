Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 888,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

