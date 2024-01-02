Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

