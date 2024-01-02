Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VBR stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $180.73. 430,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

