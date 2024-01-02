Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.29.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
