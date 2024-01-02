Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,768 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 25,342,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,139,348. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

