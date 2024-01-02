Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 59,878 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 376.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,713,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $83.53. 137,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

