Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,668,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,165,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,057,000 after buying an additional 1,392,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 829,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 861,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,918,000 after buying an additional 386,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,384 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.