Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.9% in the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 56.4% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.