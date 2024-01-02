GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 329,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
Shares of GSIT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
