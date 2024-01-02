GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 329,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

Shares of GSIT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 77.58%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSI Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 135,203.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSI Technology by 26.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 36,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GSI Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

