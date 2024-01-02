GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in GSK were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 1,789,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

