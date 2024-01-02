GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 17,894.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,658 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of GSK by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

