GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 262,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,964. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

