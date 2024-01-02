GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTBP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. 262,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,964. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
