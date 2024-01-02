Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 62,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

