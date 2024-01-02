Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.76 ($18.42) and last traded at €16.76 ($18.42). 8,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($18.40).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of €16.65 and a 200 day moving average of €14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

